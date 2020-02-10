Man missing after walking away from caregiver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Geoffrey Wanless is missing after walking away from his caregiver at a Walmart, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO said the 58-year-old was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Mr. Wanless reportedly left the Walmart on Southeast 82nd Avenue in Portland. Authorities said he walks with a limp.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9.1.1.
