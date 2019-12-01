Endangered man missing from Sandy

His family last heard from him on Nov. 13

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Sandy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man, who is believed to be endangered.

Marten Wells was reported missing by his family—they last heard from him on Wednesday, November 13. The 68-year-old suffers from a mental health issue, said police, and may be in crisis as a result.

Investigators ask that anyone who knows where he may be, or who has seen Wells, to contact police at 503-668-5566.

