Endangered man missing from Sandy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Sandy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man, who is believed to be endangered.
Marten Wells was reported missing by his family—they last heard from him on Wednesday, November 13. The 68-year-old suffers from a mental health issue, said police, and may be in crisis as a result.
Investigators ask that anyone who knows where he may be, or who has seen Wells, to contact police at 503-668-5566.
KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.
