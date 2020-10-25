Man missing in Beaverton area found by concerned citizen

Missing Persons

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

William Bouchor (Courtesy Beaverton Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 80-year-old man was found safe thanks to a concerned citizen after he went missing for several hours Saturday afternoon and into the night, according to Beaverton police.

William Bouchor went missing around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, possibly in his red SUV.

Thankfully, a vigilant citizen found him safe and Bouchor was returned home by 10 p.m. the same day.

This is a developing story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss