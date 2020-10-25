Man missing in Beaverton area found by concerned citizen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 80-year-old man was found safe thanks to a concerned citizen after he went missing for several hours Saturday afternoon and into the night, according to Beaverton police.

William Bouchor went missing around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, possibly in his red SUV.

Thankfully, a vigilant citizen found him safe and Bouchor was returned home by 10 p.m. the same day.

UPDATE – Missing Person:



