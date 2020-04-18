Man with autism missing in Vancouver area

Zachary Childers was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said Zachary Scott Childers was last seen at his home around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning by his mother. He was reported as missing just before 1 p.m.

Childers is an adult man who is on the autistic spectrum, according to the sheriff’s office. While he typically takes walks in his neighborhood on the 12600-block of NE 99th St in Vancouver, authorities said when he gets tired he forgets his name and where he lives and can become agitated. He also takes medication, and is due to take that medication this afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said Childers might be wearing a tan zip-up hoodie and black shoes with red trim.

Authorities received a report of a possible sighting at the Vancouver Mall around 12:30 p.m., but have not found him. If you see Childers, call Vancouver police.