Man with dementia missing in Oregon City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with dementia Monday.

81-year-old Earl Hill was last seen leaving his home sometime during Monday morning, June 1. He left in his silver 2007 Toyota Highlander, with Oregon license plate 081DEN, said police. Family expected him to return home around 3 p.m. but when he did not, they alerted the authorities.

Police said Hill suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Hills is described as a white man who is roughly six feet tall and 150 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. Police said he has been known to frequent the Fred Meyer and Safeway stores in Oregon City.

If you see Hill or know where he is, call police.