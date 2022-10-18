PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 12-year-old boy with high-functioning autism is believed to be in danger after he went missing from the Vernonia area late Monday night.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Skyyler Verley was last seen at his home on Bridge Street near Hawkins Park. He was reportedly wearing a black ball cap and an 80s retro multi-colored zip-up jacket.

Verley is 5’04” with blonde hair and one hazel-colored eye and one green/hazel-colored.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.