Missing 13-year-old girl believed to be in danger

Viktorya Gamble is a child in foster care who went missing from Portland on May 31, 2021. (ODHS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 13-year-old girl is missing and believed to be in danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

The ODHS’ Child Welfare Division is asking for the public’s help in finding Viktorya Gamble. Viktorya is a child in foster care who went missing from Portland on May 31. Officials say she is believed to be in danger.

Viktorya may be with her teenage boyfriend who goes by the name JuJu. She is reportedly known to spend time on the Maxline on Burnside between 122nd and 181st.

Viktorya is 4-foot-11, weighs about 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that is faded into blonde. She has tattoos, including a cross on her right ankle and faded letters on her left arm.

Please call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) if you have information about her location. The Portland Police Bureau case number is #20-195504 and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children case number is #1393864.