PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A teenager who went missing from Portland on Monday is believed to be in danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

According to ODHS, missing 13-year-old Nevaeh Rohrbach, who is in foster care, frequents homeless camps in southeast Portland.

Officials said Rohrbach is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She also reportedly has dyed black and blue hair and blue-green eyes. ODHS noted she has a tattoo of a heart on her wrist and another tattoo on her finger.

Anyone who believes they see Rohrbach is asked to call 911, local police or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) and reference Portland Police Bureau Case #22-205783 or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1457177.