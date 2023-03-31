ODHS says Jacob and Jacobi Wade were last seen with their parents, Alexis and William Wade, in North Portland. March 31, 2023. (Courtesy: ODHS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A pair of five-month-old twins may be at risk after going missing with their mother and father on March 24, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

ODHS says Jacob and Jacobi Wade were last seen with their parents, Alexis and William Wade, in North Portland, but the group may be traveling out of state – possibly to Washington D.C.

Authorities describe both twins as average-sized newborns weighing around eight pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the location of the twins or about their family are encouraged to call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

