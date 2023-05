Edward “Brandon” Stowers was reported missing in Woodburn after he failed to return home on Monday, May 8, 2023 (Courtesy: Woodburn PD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials believe a 60-year-old Woodburn man with medical conditions is “endangered” after he was last seen leaving his residence Monday morning.

Police said the Hyundai Elantra Stowers was seen driving before he disappeared is similar to the one pictured above (Courtesy: Woodburn PD).

Police said Edward “Brandon” Stowers exited his residence’s parking lot in a red Hyundai Elantra around 9:20 a.m. Monday and has yet to return. The Elantra’s license plate reads “231-LQK.”

The Woodburn Police Department asks that anyone who sees Stower call 503.982.2345.