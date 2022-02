Charles Witham was last seen near the Buxton area on Jan. 9, 2022 (Courtesy: WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 75-year-old Washington County man is missing and is considered endangered, according to officials.

Charles Witham went missing Wednesday morning in the area of Northwest Fisher Road and Highway 47 near Buxton.

Witham is 5’04” and was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans. He may be driving a silver Chevy van with Oregon plates 561 HYW.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111. Case No. 50-22-2161.