Carol Jean Rice was last seen in Vancouver on Monday, August 1, 2022 and is believed to be in danger (Courtesy: Vancouver PD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities believe a 75-year-old woman is in danger after she went missing from the east Vancouver area Monday night.

Carol Jean Rice was last seen at around 9 p.m. driving a silver 2006 Toyota Corolla near NE 39th Street and Edmunds Road, Vancouver Police Department said. Rice is considered endangered because of her mental state and she doesn’t have her required medication.

Rice is described as being 5-foot, having gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.

The 4-door sedan she was driving has the California license plate 5RHT356.

Anyone who sees Rice is asked to call 911.