Missing, at-risk infant boy found after 1 week

The 11-month-old was missing since Oct. 20

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An at-risk infant was found on Tuesday after missing for a week, authorities say.

The Oregon Department of Human Service was looking for the 11-month-old boy after he reportedly went missing on Tuesday, Oct. 20 with his parents. Officials said he was potentially at risk, however, no further details were released on the nature of his case.

The boy was found on Tuesday, Oct. 27 and the DHS says they are thankful for the community support to find him.

