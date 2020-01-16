Missing California woman traveled through Linn County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is working with police in Redding, California in the search for a woman reported missing December 31, 2019.
Danielle Renee Bissell traveled through Linn County on December 10 as she was on her way back to Redding, officials said. Around that time she stopped communicating with her family and surveillance footage showed her traveling with an unidentified man in a minivan.
In the past, the 27-year-old woman frequented Oregon, Northern California and Nevada.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Redding PD Sgt. Danny Smetak at 530.225.2319. People who want to remain anonymous can call the Shasta County Secret Witness Program at 530.243.2319.
Authorities said there is a $2500 reward for information leading to Danielle Bissell.
