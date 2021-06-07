Missing Clackamas teen believed to be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 16-year-old foster child who went missing June 4 is believed to be in danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding ShaNai K. Daniels of Clackamas.

ShaNai is suspected to be attempting to fly to Newark, New Jersey, out of Portland International Airport, ODHS said. She also could be in Salem.

The teen is described as being 5’2”, 133 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about ShaNai’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.