Missing Clark County teen last seen Saturday

If you see her, call 911

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Summer Poulson was last seen Saturday night, May 16, around 11 p.m. in the Felida area of Clark County. The sheriff’s office said the 17-year-old girl is considered vulnerable.

Poulson is approximately 5’5″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said she may have a blue bicycle with her.

If you have seen her or know where she is, call 911.

