Joseph Hromco was last seen between 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pre-teen who went missing after being seen driving a car in Washington County on Wednesday has been found, according to officials.

Around 7 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office told KOIN 6 News the missing 12-year-old has been found and is now safe with his family. The boy went missing in the early afternoon and was reportedly driving a black 2018 Kia Soul at the time, officials said in a tweet.

The boy’s family thanks authorities and the public for searching for him.

This is a developing story.