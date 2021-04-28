Missing, endangered 79-year-old man sought in Forest Grove

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are searching for a missing and endangered 79-year-old man.

Forest Grove Police received a report of a missing person from Hawthorne House Care Facility shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Toufik “Tom” Tanous, who has Alzheimer’s, walked away from the facility on his own between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Mr. Tanous was last spotted walking south from the area of Hawthorne Street and 19th Avenue, shortly after being last seen at the care facility.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team responded to the area to assist Forest Grove PD. The team began searching at 9 p.m. and did not stop until 4 a.m. They then picked up the search again at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Mr. Tanous is described as 5-foot-10, 125 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. Because of Alzheimer’s, he could be disoriented and unable to seek help. Police say he may seek shelter in small or reclusive areas and may have trouble responding to his name.

If you spot Mr. Tanous or have information about his location, please contact 911 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 503.629.0111.