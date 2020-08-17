Missing, endangered man last seen Saturday in Vancouver

Police say they have received "several unsubstantiated sightings," but have not located him

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 72-year-old man who went missing on Saturday.

Authorities say Darrell Stonehouse is considered to be endangered because he suffers from symptoms of dementia. He was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 15, at his home in the NW Lincoln neighborhood.

It’s possible Stonehouse was seen on the Discovery and Burnt Bridge Creek trail later in the day Saturday. Police said they have also received “unsubstantiated sightings” of him in the downtown area on Sunday.

Stonehouse is described as a white man with short, light-gray hair. He is approximately 6’2″ tall and weights roughly 200 pounds.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911.