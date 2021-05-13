Missing Eugene man found dead in Willamette River in Portland

A missing persons flier for Michael Watts. Watts was found dead in the Willamette River in Portland, May 11, 2021. (KOIN)

Michael Watts, also known as 'Freddie Hollywood,' was last seen in Portland on May 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A missing Eugene man last seen in Portland on May 1 was found dead Tuesday in the Willamette River, police said.

The man’s body was recovered from the river near the Fremont Bridge and he was later identified as 37-year-old Michael Watts.

Police have not confirmed his cause of death.

Watts, also known by the stage name “Freddie Hollywood,” was last seen in Portland on May 1. Facebook posts describe Watts as an “icon of the local queer community.”

He talked to a friend that night over video on his phone and told her that someone was chasing him. He didn’t return to work the next day.

A stranger found the phone on the street the next morning.

“He’s been working down in Eugene… he’s a stable individual, very reliable, very predictable, so this is entirely out of character for him,” said friend Bruce Dott at the time.