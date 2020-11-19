Missing foster child, 14, believed to be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Human Services says a 14-year-old foster child is missing and in danger.

Kyla Blackmore went missing from Medford on Nov. 11. She nows the Klamath Falls area and is suspected to be traveling with 16-year-old Lydia Jazmin, a foster child who also went missing from Medford Nov. 11.

Kyla is 5’2, 185 pounds and has brown eyes and brownish blonde hair.

Call 911 if you see her or know where she is.