Missing 9-year-old girl found in Lake Oswego

KOIN.com
Authorities area of SW Queens Park Road and Roosevelt Avenue
by: KOIN 6 News Staff
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A missing 9-year-old girl from Lake Oswego has been found.
The girl, Vicki McKinzie, went missing just before 6:45 p.m. Monday.
NOTE TO MEDIA: Media staging area is SW Roosevelt Avenue and SW Harrington Avenue in Lake Oswego. PIO Sgt. Mendoza is en en route.Preliminary search bulletin attached. If you see Vicki, call or text @Clackamas911 .#alert pic.twitter.com/JyKpIRHq2s— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) March 9, 2021
NOTE TO MEDIA: Media staging area is SW Roosevelt Avenue and SW Harrington Avenue in Lake Oswego. PIO Sgt. Mendoza is en en route.Preliminary search bulletin attached. If you see Vicki, call or text @Clackamas911 .#alert pic.twitter.com/JyKpIRHq2s
KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.