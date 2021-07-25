Missing girl last seen at Vancouver home on July 19

Police: Girl may be with 15-year-old male

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Shilo Faith was last seen last seen on Monday, July 19 at her Vancouver home. She is described as 5’5″ and about 130 lbs. Shilo has blue eyes and dyed blue and purple hair.

According to VPD, she may be in the company of a 15-year-old white male named Zac, who has not been identified yet.

“There are no known medical concerns for Shilo at this time and there is no foul play suspected,” said VPD. “If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Shilo, please call 911.”

