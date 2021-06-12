Missing juvenile last seen in Hazel Dell area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department has launched an effort to find a missing juvenile.

Aiden D Brooks, a non-binary 12-year-old, was last seen on Friday just before 3 p.m. leaving Jason Lee Middle School.

They are described as white, 5’0″, 100 lbs, brown eyes, “fire engine red hair,” and was last seen wearing a white hoodie with tie-dye colors, dark blue jeans, dark shoes, and a backpack with rainbow on it.

Anyone with information on Aiden’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 311.