Man found after walking away from memory care facility

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Woodburn police said a man is now home safe after he went missing for several hours in the area of Newberg Highway at Boones Ferry Road.
Wayne Elliott was reported as missing around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon after he reportedly walked away from a memory care facility in Woodburn. He was considered endangered due to medical and memory conditions.
By 8 p.m. authorities were happy to report that Elliott had been located and he was unharmed.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.