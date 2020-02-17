Man found after walking away from memory care facility

He is now safe at home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Woodburn police said a man is now home safe after he went missing for several hours in the area of Newberg Highway at Boones Ferry Road.

Wayne Elliott was reported as missing around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon after he reportedly walked away from a memory care facility in Woodburn. He was considered endangered due to medical and memory conditions.

By 8 p.m. authorities were happy to report that Elliott had been located and he was unharmed.