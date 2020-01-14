Missing man with depression may be in Happy Valley

Andrey Zelenko has been missing since Dec. 26, 2019 and may be in the Happy Valley area, Jan. 14, 2020. (Gladstone Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Gladstone are asking the public to help find a man who’s been missing since Dec. 26.

Andrey B. Zelenko is not a danger to the public and officials don’t think his disappearance has anything to do with foul play, according to Gladstone police.

Those who reported him missing say it’s not like Zelenko to stay out of touch for such a long time. Authorities said his phone is off and he suffers from depression from the loss of his wife.

While Zelenko doesn’t have a fixed address, his van was seen on Jan. 5 at the Happy Valley Office Depot and he may still be in the area as he’s been known to camp in the woods in rural Clackamas County.

If you know where Zelenko is, please call the Gladstone Police Department at 503.655.8211.