Missing man’s cellphone found at bus stop in SE Portland

Benjamin Allen, 40, was last seen Sunday when he was dropped off for a walk in Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Ridgefield man is missing after being dropped off for a walk along the Springwater Corridor Trail in Gresham, police said.

Benjamin Allen was last seen Sunday at 6 p.m. when he was dropped off by family members at the Safeway at SE Powell Boulevard and SE 182nd Avenue, the Gresham Police Department said.

The 40-year-old man is developmentally delayed and often goes for walks along the Springwater Corridor by himself, police said.

Allen is 5-foot-11, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved white button-up shirt, black jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police said Allen has not been seen by any friends in the area and has not been active on social media since Sunday evening. Allen reportedly knows how to use the TriMet system and may have gotten on a bus. Police said a TriMet passenger found Allen’s cellphone at a bus stop near SE 136th and SE Powell at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

If you see Allen or know where he is, please call the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503.618.2719 or toll-free at 1.888.989.3505.