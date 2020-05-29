Missing Portland area teen may ‘be held against her will’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 16-year-old girl in foster care has gone missing and authorities believe she may be held against her will.
Mataya Gearhart went missing on Monday night from the Portland area. She is believed to be in Seaside with an man named Torry Stewart. She may also be in southern Oregon or northern California.
Authorities say she could be in “critical danger.”
Call 911 if you have any information about her.
