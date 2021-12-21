Missing Salem teen may be ‘catfishing scheme’ victim

Ezra Mayhugh was last seen October 15, 2021 after a friend dropped him off in downtown Salem. When Mayhugh didn’t come home the next day, officials said he was reported as a runaway to the Sheriff’s Office. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office) December, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are seeking tips from the community to help find a missing 17-year-old from the Salem area, Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Ezra Mayhugh was last seen October 15, 2021 after a friend dropped him off in downtown Salem. When Mayhugh didn’t come home the next day, officials said he was reported as a runaway to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to Marion County Sheriff’s Office, he may be a victim of an “online catfishing scheme.”

Mayhugh is about 5-foot-11, weighs 130 lbs and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Officials said it’s possible Mayhugh traveled to Washington or California.

Investigators ask anyone who may have been in contact with Mayhugh since October 15, 2021, to contact Detective M.J. Sphoon at 503-588-6808 or to submit a tip by texting TIPMCSO at 847411.