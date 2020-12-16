Missing Sherwood man last seen in Woodland, Washington

William “Bill” Meredith, 45, of Sherwood was last seen leaving a job site in Woodland, Washington on Dec. 10, 2020. (Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office)

William "Bill" Meredith hasn't been seen or heard from since Dec. 10

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 45-year-old Sherwood resident hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday after leaving a job site in Woodland, Washington, deputies said.

William “Bill” Meredith was last seen on Thursday afternoon as he left the job site on Skinner Road. He had plans to go fishing on the Kalama River and failed to show up for work in Ocean Park the next day, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Police weren’t able to find the missing man’s cellphone location. Deputies said they found no trace of Meredith or his vehicle after checking several roads and using drones to search the area.

William “Bill” Meredith in a recent photo (left) and (right) without a beard. (Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office)

Meredith was driving a white 1999 Toyota 4Runner with Oregon license 564BMS. He’s 6 feet tall, between 180-200 pounds with brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, a brown tee-shirt, a blue hat and black work boots. He’s been known to fish in Clark, Cowlitz and Lewis counties. Police are also asking people in Wahkiakum and Pacific counties if they’ve seen him.

Anyone who has seen Meredith or his vehicle is asked to contact the Sherwood Police Department at 503.629.0111 and reference case number 203480473 or contact the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office at 360.577.3092 and reference event number A20022194.