Missing teen last seen in Gresham-Southeast area

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Phoenyx Cannon, 13, reportedly left her house around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said she may have been headed from her Gresham-Southwest home towards SW Butler Road. In a Sunday evening update, police said her last known location was in the area of NE 82nd Avenue and NE Failing Street when security footage recorded her passing by on foot around 6 a.m.

Surveillance photo of Phoenyx Cannon in the area of NE 82nd Avenue and NE Failing Street. Sunday at 6 a.m. May 10, 2020 (Gresham Police)

Phoenyx is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 270 pounds. She has dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a red and white hooded sweatshirt, dark gray sweatpants, and flip-flops.

Police said Phoenyx was not in possession of a cell phone, not was she carrying any money.

According to a police report, Phoenyx is known to be on the autism spectrum at a high-functioning level.

Anyone who sees Phoenyx, or knows where she is, is asked to call 503-823-3333 or 911 in case of emergency.