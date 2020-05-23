Missing Vancouver woman last seen near Minnehaha neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department has launched a search for a missing woman with reported memory loss problems.

Rene Forest of Vancouver was last seen in the 3200 block of NE 49th Street around 3 p.m. Friday. Forest, 57, was last seen wearing a blue down jacket, dark colored pants and pink and white shoes. She is about five feet tall, 100 pounds with green eyes and brown/gray hair.

Anyone with information about Renee’s whereabouts or activities from Friday is asked to contact Vancouver police immediately.