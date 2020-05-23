Missing Vancouver woman last seen near Minnehaha neighborhood

Missing Persons

57-year-old suffers from short term memory loss

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Renee Forest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department has launched a search for a missing woman with reported memory loss problems.

Rene Forest of Vancouver was last seen in the 3200 block of NE 49th Street around 3 p.m. Friday. Forest, 57, was last seen wearing a blue down jacket, dark colored pants and pink and white shoes. She is about five feet tall, 100 pounds with green eyes and brown/gray hair.

Anyone with information about Renee’s whereabouts or activities from Friday is asked to contact Vancouver police immediately.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss