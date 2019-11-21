Missing Bethany woman found safe in Tualatin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 73-year-old woman was found safe by Tualatin Police Wednesday evening after she went missing for more than 12 hours.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was supposed to meet friends at a Bethany area Starbucks around 9 a.m. but never arrived.
Her husband became concerned and reported her absence to police because she has Alzheimer’s and needs medication.
The sheriff’s office reported that she was found just before 9:30 p.m.
The same woman went missing approximately 1 year ago, but was later found in Columbia County.
