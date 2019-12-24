Missing woman last seen hiking near North Plains

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Allyson Watterson was reportedly last seen hiking with a man in a wooded area near North Plains on Sunday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the 20-year-old is a white female with blue eyes and naturally brown hair that has been dyed teal. She’s about 5-foot-7 and weighs around 120 lbs. She has a tattoo of an eye on the front of her left shoulder along with a tattoo of a fairy sitting on a spider web on her left forearm.

She was last seen wearing an orange-yellow hooded sweatshirt, a red backpack, black jeans and brown Calvin Klein boots.

Although she went missing on Sunday, Allyson’s family has not heard from her since Friday morning. Search and Rescue teams have been deployed to help find her.

If anyone has any information, please contact WCSO’s non-emergency line at 503.629.0111.