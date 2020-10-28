Missing woman’s kayak found floating empty on Lacamas Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are looking for a woman who hasn’t been heard from since Sunday while kayaking on Lacamas Lake, according to police.
Terri Kehrli of Vancouver was last heard from when she texted a photo of her kayaking on the lake, Camas police said. Her vehicle was found Tuesday at the Leadbetter Boat Launch to Lacamas Lake and her empty kayak was found floating in the water.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is helping search for the 56-year-old woman.
Kehrli is white, 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 360.834.4151.
