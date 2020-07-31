Mom, infant son missing from Oregon City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An infant and his mother are missing and believed to be at risk, authorities said Thursday.

April Moore and her partner Aaron Elkin went missing from Oregon City after the birth of April’s son Isaiah on Saturday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. DHS said April and Isaiah are thought to be in the Multnomah or Clackamas County areas, though they may also be traveling in other parts of Oregon or elsewhere.

They are thought to be in danger.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 855.503.7233.