Mom, infant son missing from Oregon City

Missing Persons

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

April Moore and her infant son, Isaiah Moore. (Oregon DHS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An infant and his mother are missing and believed to be at risk, authorities said Thursday.

April Moore and her partner Aaron Elkin went missing from Oregon City after the birth of April’s son Isaiah on Saturday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. DHS said April and Isaiah are thought to be in the Multnomah or Clackamas County areas, though they may also be traveling in other parts of Oregon or elsewhere.

They are thought to be in danger.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 855.503.7233.

  • April Moore and her infant son, Isaiah Moore. (Oregon DHS)

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss