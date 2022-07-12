PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Officials are searching for a missing Portland man who has not returned after leaving for a hike Monday morning, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO said the missing 53-year-old man’s car was found near the 39000 block of Gordon Creek Road in Corbett. His name has not yet been released.

The sheriff’s office has activated its search and rescue team based on the high temperatures in the region and the time he was last heard from. Crews from Clackamas County Search and Rescue are also assisting in the search.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News is on the way to the scene to learn more.