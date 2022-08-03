PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A newborn infant is believed to be in danger after being reported missing from Portland along with his parents, the Oregon Department of Human Services said.

Kanon Zee, born on July 24, reportedly went missing on Monday with his mother Kara Zee and father Jonathan Darian, officials said.

ODHS described Kanon as 19 inches long, weighing 5 pounds and 15 ounces and having brown hair. ODHS noted he was last seen with a feeding tube.

According to ODHS, Zee and Darian frequent a homeless camp near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street in Portland.

Officials say they are believed to be driving a 2014 Audi with Arizona license plate #FCA3DGA or a white Dodge Ram truck with Arizona license plate #0AA3NE. Officials said they may be planning to leave the state or the country.

Anyone who suspects they have information on the location of the newborn or his parents is asked to call 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) and reference National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1457139.