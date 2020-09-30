ODHS: 3 missing foster kids believed to be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three foster children who went missing together on Saturday are believed to be in danger, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Wednesday.
ODHS officials said Kysa Sanders, 12; Admir Mrsic, 13; and Stella Hines, 14, are susected to be in the Portland Metro area. Witnesses reported seeing three who fit their descriptions around the Clackamas Town Center Mall and in the Pearl District.
“The children may be together,” ODHS said Wednesday. “Or, Kysa Sanders and Stella Hines may no longer be with Admir Mrsic.”
The agency’s Child Welfare Program has urged the public to help in the effort to find the children and to contact 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) if they have seen them or have information about them.
Name: Kysa Sanders
Date of birth: Dec. 12, 2007
Height: 5’9
Weight: 145
Eye color: Blue
Hair: Dark/strawberry Blonde/ light brown worn straight and long
Lake Oswego Police Department Case: #20-6757
Name: Admir Mrsic
Date of birth: May 27, 2007
Height: 5’5
Weight: 130
Hair: Black worn short
Lake Oswego Police Department Case: #20-6757
Name: Stella Hines
Date of birth: July 17, 2006
Height: 5’5
Weight: 155
Eye color: Hazel
Hair color: Black worn shoulder length hair with bangs
Other identifying information: Stella wears braces and she has a nose piercing. Stella is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Lake Oswego Police Department Case: #20-6757