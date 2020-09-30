ODHS: 3 missing foster kids believed to be in danger

13-year-old Admir Mrsic, 12-year-old Kysa Sanders, and 14-year-old Stella Hines are foster children who went missing together from the Lake Oswego area on Sept 26, 2020. (Oregon Department of Human Services)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three foster children who went missing together on Saturday are believed to be in danger, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Wednesday.

ODHS officials said Kysa Sanders, 12; Admir Mrsic, 13; and Stella Hines, 14, are susected to be in the Portland Metro area. Witnesses reported seeing three who fit their descriptions around the Clackamas Town Center Mall and in the Pearl District.

“The children may be together,” ODHS said Wednesday. “Or, Kysa Sanders and Stella Hines may no longer be with Admir Mrsic.”

The agency’s Child Welfare Program has urged the public to help in the effort to find the children and to contact 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) if they have seen them or have information about them.

Name: Kysa Sanders

Date of birth: Dec. 12, 2007

Height: 5’9

Weight: 145

Eye color: Blue

Hair: Dark/strawberry Blonde/ light brown worn straight and long

Lake Oswego Police Department Case: #20-6757

Name: Admir Mrsic

Date of birth: May 27, 2007

Height: 5’5

Weight: 130

Hair: Black worn short

Lake Oswego Police Department Case: #20-6757

Name: Stella Hines

Date of birth: July 17, 2006

Height: 5’5

Weight: 155

Eye color: Hazel

Hair color: Black worn shoulder length hair with bangs

Other identifying information: Stella wears braces and she has a nose piercing. Stella is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

Lake Oswego Police Department Case: #20-6757