PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.

Nevaeh Rohrbach, a child in foster care, went missing on Aug. 23. ODHS says that Rohrbach frequents the unhoused encampments in SE Portland. She is approximately 5-foot-7, weighing 135 pounds and has blue-green eyes, plus black and blue hair.

Nevaeh reportedly has a heart tattoo on her wrist and a tattoo on her finger.

If anyone sees her, they are asked to call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).