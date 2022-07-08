PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Milwaukie on July 5 is believed to be in danger, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced Friday.

Officials said Kaylee Herndon is suspected to be in the Portland metro area or Spokane, Washington.

ODHS described Herndon as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and has dyed red or orange hair and blue eyes. Officials said she has a “X” tattoo under her left eye and a tattoo of a spider above her right knee.

ODHS asks anyone who believes they see Herndon to call 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).