PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Portland on Tuesday is believed to be in danger, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Friday.

The teen, Franki Tuloula Mae Salyer-Livingston, is suspected to be near unhoused encampments around the Hollywood District Target along North Marine Drive in Portland, ODHS said.

ODHS described Salyer-Livingston as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair dyed red and brown eyes. They also noted she has both nostrils pierced and a septum piercing.

Officials said if anyone sees Salyer-Livingston to call 911 or local law enforcement and reference Portland Police Bureau case #22-229066. ODHS asks those who see her to not approach her.