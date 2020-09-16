ODHS: Missing foster teen believed to be in danger

Mataya Gearhart, age 16, is a foster child who went missing from Portland, Ore. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (ODHS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Human Services said Wednesday 16-year-old Mataya Gearhart, a foster child who went missing from Portland is believed to be in danger.

Gearhart went missing on September 8, according to ODHS. She is described as 5’6″, 180 pounds, and was last seen in Portland proper. Investigators did not indicate there was a specific location Gearhart may be headed.

The public has been asked to help in the effort to find her and anyone with information about Gearhart’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or local law enforcement.

ODHS said a small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing.