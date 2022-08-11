Charlie Gibson is missing and is believed to be in danger. (Courtesy: ODHS)

Charlie Gibson, a child in the foster care system, went missing from Roseburg on Aug. 3, according to ODHS.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A15-year-old who is missing may be in danger, officials say.

The Oregon Department of Human Services says Charlie Gibson, a child in the foster care system, went missing from Roseburg on Aug. 3. Officials say that it is likely Gibson is with two adults, identified as Delmagene Smith and David Allen Laird, and that they may be attempting to travel out of state, possibly to Texas.

Gibson is described as being 5-foot-3, weighing 135 pounds and having brown hair with red highlights. Gibson was reportedly last seen wearing a backless white and black shirt, long jean shorts and black high-top shoes. Gibson’s pronouns are they/them.

ODHS asks anyone that locates Gibson to contact 911 or local law enforcement.