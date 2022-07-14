Bianka Evenson and her mother, Monika Jones, are known to spend time in unhoused encampments at Laurelhurst Park and Sewallcrest Park.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) announced on Thursday that a 4-year-old girl from Portland is missing and could be in danger.

Monika Jones (pictured) and her four-year-old daughter Bianka Evenson are missing. Officials say the girl is possibly in danger (Courtesy: ODHS)

Bianka Evenson, and her mother, Monika Jones, went missing on Friday, according to ODHS. They are believed to be in SE Portland, and they are known to spend time in unhoused encampments at Laurelhurst Park and Sewallcrest Park.

ODHS said Evenson is two feet tall and weighs 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who suspects they have information about the location of Evenson or Jones should call 911 and reference Portland Police Bureau case #22-184047 or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1455544.

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.