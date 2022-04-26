PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help to find a Junction City teen who has been missing since April 9, 2022.

16-year-old Payton Brazell Smith, who is in foster care, is also believed to be in danger. According to ODHS, Smith may be in Portland, Junction City, The Dalles or Tillamook.

Smith is 5-foot-6, weighs 145 pounds and has green eyes, and black hair with blue and other colors.

She also has two nose piercings, a tattoo on her inner right arm that says “Hati” and a tattoo of a heart on her left arm.

Officials note she may be wearing a small black backpack, black Vans shoes with a blue butterfly and a grey hoodie sweatshirt that says “Junction City.”

Anyone who believes they have seen her is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.

ODHS noted child abuse can be reported t the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).