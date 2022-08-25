Robert Orr was last seen at his group home in SE Portland on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 (Courtesy: PSRB).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are looking for a 49-year-old man they say may be dangerous after he left psychiatric care in Southeast Portland on Saturday.

Robert Orr was conditionally released to a residential treatment facility before he went missing around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from the Psychiatric Security Review Board on Wednesday.

Orr can reportedly become paranoid and violent when his mental health disorder is active. PSRB says Orr may be intoxicated and is without his medications meaning he may become dangerous in the coming days.

The 49-year-old is reportedly 6’3” and about 178 pounds. He is described as having brown eyes, brown hair but balding and is often seen wearing a baseball hat.

Anyone who sees him is urged to contact local law enforcement immediately.