Officials seek public’s help in finding missing Portland teen

Alyx Martinez has been missing since May 10, 2021. (Oregon DHS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland teen is missing and officials are asking for the public’s help in finding them.

Adonis “Alyx” Martinez went missing from foster care on May 10 and is thought to be in danger, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Wednesday.

The 15-year-old often visits the Ed Benedict Skate Plaza on Powell Boulevard. Authorities think they might be camping in the Kelly Butte Natural Area in Southeast Portland.

Alyx is 5-foot-9, 130 pounds with brown hair and dark brown eyes. DHS said Alyx wears glasses and is American Indian.

If you see Alyx or know where they are, please call 911.