Oregon DHS looking for 2 sisters thought to be at risk

Noelle Johnson, 7, and Addyson Gibson, 12, went missing from Portland on Sept. 28 with their caregivers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon officials are asking for the public’s help in finding two sisters who went missing, along with their caretakers, in late September.

Seven-year-old Noelle Johnson and 12-year-old Addyson Gibson went missing from Portland on Sept. 28 and are believed to be at risk, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Friday.

The siblings disappeared with their mother, Kashia Vann, and Noelle’s father Gary Johnson. Officials said the group may still be in Oregon, or in the cities of Vancouver, Washington, San Jose, or Las Vegas.

Noelle is 4-foot-2, 70 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that may have blonde tips. Addyson is 4-foot-10, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair with tips that may be dyed blue.

If you know anything about their location, call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1.855.503.7233.