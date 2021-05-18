Oregon DHS: Missing teen believed to be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking a 15-year-old who is missing and possibly in danger.

Payton Brazell Smith is a teen in foster care who went missing from Portland on March 22. The ODHS says she is believed to be in danger. Three adults, David Jacobsen, 38, Tausha Hague, 32, and Tyler Chase, 22, are suspected of being with Payton.

Authorities say Payton may be at a hotel or motel near Northeast 97th Avenue and Northeast 102nd Avenue in Portland. They also say she is often at Goodwill stores in both Portland and in The Dalles.

Payton is described a white teenager who uses she/her pronouns. She is about 5-foot-6 and weighs around 140 lbs. She has hazel/green eyes and brown hair — but it is often dyed purple, red or other colors. She may be wearing nose rings and she has a tattoo on her inner arm that says “Hati.”



Anyone with information about Payton’s location is urged to call 911 or local law enforcement. The Portland Police Bureau case number is #21-77486, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children case number is #1416104.